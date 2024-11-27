The video begins with Khali standing on stage alongside Bageshwar Dham Sarkar and the sadhu, who is shortly lifted by the wrestler. In the video, the sadhu, standing beside Khali, encouraged him to showcase his strength by pulling him up.

The Great Khali made headlines at the 'Sanatan Padyatra' event of Bageshwar Dham, where he showcased his strength by lifting a 'sadhu' by his hair. Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana (Khali) impressed the crowd by effortlessly lifting one of the saffron-clad priests with just his fist. He grabbed the sadhu's hair (choti) and lifted him off the ground. His remarkable display of physical power left Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham amazed and applauding.

Visuals from the event have emerged online, showcasing the moment when the popular wrestler lifted the sadhu by pulling his 'choti' high into the air. While Khali's impressive strength is certainly commendable, this incident also highlighted the strong and resilient hair of the Hindu priest participating in the Padyatra.

The video begins with Khali standing on stage alongside Bageshwar Dham Sarkar and the sadhu, who is shortly lifted by the wrestler. In the video, the sadhu, standing beside Khali, encouraged him to showcase his strength by pulling him up. He indicated his choti, suggesting that Khali lift him by his hair.

Supporting the sadhu's wish to be lifted by the renowned wrestler, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri helped Khali grab the sadhu's hair.

The sadhu was lifted for only a fraction of a second but the moment left people screaming in excitement and clapping in admiration.

Meanwhile, The Sanatan Ekta Padyatra is currently taking place under Baba Bageshwar this November, featuring sadhus embarking on a 'padayatra' covering 160 kilometers from Chhatarpur to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the event has garnered support and encouragement from numerous sadhus, including some from Varanasi. Many prominent figures, including film stars, politicians, and sports personalities, also participated in the grand event organised by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.