In a clip, now rapidly being circulated online, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) is seen confronting a policeman for travelling in an AC-coach without ticket.

The video has been shared on Reddit, with title, "TTE confronts a cop for travelling without a ticket in the AC coach". In the clip, the railway official is seen questioning the cop about his seat.

"You think a TTE cannot ask to see the ticket of a uniformed official? You don't even have a ticket for the general coach, but you are coming and sleeping in an AC coach," the TTE says.

As the cop gets up and leaves, he continues, "Ghar ka raaj chal raha hai kahin bhi jao, kuch bhi karo. Jo khali hai woh vardiwaalo ka seat hai kya? Khade ho yahan se, nikalo. General mein dikhai dena sleeper mein nahi. (Do you think this is your home that you'll do whatever you feel like? Are all vacant seats for uniformed officers? Stand up and leave. Stay in general and not in sleeper coaches).

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens are heaping praise on the TTE for having stand up to the cop.

"TTE showed who is the boss inside in Coaches," wrote one user.

"Nice work by TTE. Railways need a system like airports, only passengers with valid reserved tickets should be allowed," another user commented.