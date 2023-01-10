Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Khaana Mangoge Langar Denge': Gurugram activist leaves netizens impressed with contribution to viral campaign

This comes after Blinkit and Zomato's recent campaign went viral on social media, tweaking a Bollywood film's famous dialogue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

'Khaana Mangoge Langar Denge': Gurugram activist leaves netizens impressed with contribution to viral campaign
Instagram/@harteerathsingh

A social activist has won netizens' hearts just a few days after a delightful marketing campaign went viral online. The social activist from Gurugram, identified as Harteerath Singh, shared a video in which he could be seen standing in front of the Blinkit and Zomato billboard. 

He was holding a banner in his hand that read, "Khaana mangoge langar denge, Thand lagegi kambal denge."

READ | MHT CET 2023 Exam Date: Maharashtra state cell releases MAH CET exam calendar, check schedule here

The video was uploaded on Instagram and was captioned as saying, "Be it war struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender, and creed! The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!"

Check out the viral post here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@harteerathsingh)

This comes after Blinkit and Zomato's recent campaign went viral on social media, tweaking a Bollywood film's famous dialogue. The billboard ads are a whirl on the 2022 Bollywood movie Maa Tujhhe Salaam’s dialogue.

While grocery delivery service Blinkit's billboard said, "Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver it)", the Zomato billboard read, “Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer, we will deliver it)."

READ | CA Result 2022 Toppers: Harsh Choudhary tops CA Final, Diksha Goyal tops CA Inter, check full list

As of now, netizens are mighty impressed by the activist's take on the trend. One user wrote, "Aced the trend in the most beautiful way," while another commented, "That’s what you call a trend."

BlinkIt also commented on the video. "Big fan sir," it wrote.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.