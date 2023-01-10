'Khaana Mangoge Langar Denge': Gurugram activist leaves netizens impressed with contribution to viral campaign

Instagram/@harteerathsingh

A social activist has won netizens' hearts just a few days after a delightful marketing campaign went viral online. The social activist from Gurugram, identified as Harteerath Singh, shared a video in which he could be seen standing in front of the Blinkit and Zomato billboard.

He was holding a banner in his hand that read, "Khaana mangoge langar denge, Thand lagegi kambal denge."

READ | MHT CET 2023 Exam Date: Maharashtra state cell releases MAH CET exam calendar, check schedule here

The video was uploaded on Instagram and was captioned as saying, "Be it war struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender, and creed! The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!"

Check out the viral post here.

This comes after Blinkit and Zomato's recent campaign went viral on social media, tweaking a Bollywood film's famous dialogue. The billboard ads are a whirl on the 2022 Bollywood movie Maa Tujhhe Salaam’s dialogue.

While grocery delivery service Blinkit's billboard said, "Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver it)", the Zomato billboard read, “Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer, we will deliver it)."

READ | CA Result 2022 Toppers: Harsh Choudhary tops CA Final, Diksha Goyal tops CA Inter, check full list

As of now, netizens are mighty impressed by the activist's take on the trend. One user wrote, "Aced the trend in the most beautiful way," while another commented, "That’s what you call a trend."

BlinkIt also commented on the video. "Big fan sir," it wrote.