'Kha gaye na dhokha'? This metro-themed Durga Puja Pandal is talk of the town! WATCH viral video

There are several Durga Puja Pandals that grab eyeballs through their magnificent and wonderful themes; one such is a metro-themed Pandal in Kolkata.

Navratri is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and glee, with people immersed in devotion towards goddess Durga. Amid the festivities, many visit Durga Puja pandals and seek blessings from the deity.

Talking about Pandals, there are several of them that grab eyeballs through their magnificent and wonderful themes. One such Pandal in Kolkata has recreated the underwater metro in the city.

The viral video, shared by an Instagram user, featured the metro-themed Pandal in Kolkata which adds a creative spin to the festive spirit. The video begins with the view of the entrance of the Puja Pandal, showcasing realistic interiors including escalators and seats.

As the clip proceeded, there was a grand view of the Pandal where a beautiful idol of the goddess was placed. People were seen visiting the unique-themed Pandal with excitement and eagerness.

"Kha gaye na dhokha? Yeh metro nahi balki Durga Puja Pandal hai" (Got baffled, right? This is not a metro but Durga Puja Pandal), the video was titled.

Meanwhile, several users commented on the video and posted their views.

"Main toh keh raha hoon metro banane ka kaam bhi Pandal wale ko de do" (I'm suggesting you hand over the metro construction work to the Pandal walla), a user hilariously wrote.

"I can't believe this", another wrote.

"Wow amazing", a third commented. While several users asked the location of the Pandal, many pointed out that people are visiting only to take selfies, rather than performing 'Darshan'.