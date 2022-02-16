Kevin Pietersen's tweet seeking help on PAN card loss goes viral, Income Tax Department comes to rescue

Former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen who has a massive fan following in India took to twitter on Tuesday to ask for help as he misplaced his PAN Card before his scheduled visit. Urging for help on Twitter, his post in Hindi read, "Bharat kripya meri maddad karein."

The cricket broadcaster also tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet. "INDIA PLEASE HELP. I've misplaced my PAN card and travelling Monday to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?," Pietersen's tweet read.

The Indian Income Tax department was quick to respond to his appeal and offered to help the cricketer-turned-commentator. Replying to Pietersen's tweet, the Indian Income Tax Department shared some links with him saying that these could be useful if he has his PAN details with him.

"Dear @KP24, We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card," Income Tax Department tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

"Fabulous. Thank you! I've emailed you. I've also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?," Pietersen wrote after acknowledging the tweet of the official handle. Pietersen's tweet has received more than 27K Likes and was retweeted more than 2.5K times on the microblogging site.

The former England skipper has over 3.8 million followers on Twitter. Pietersen's love for India can be understood by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 had written a letter to the former cricketer.