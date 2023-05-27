Search icon
Kerala woman soulfully plays violin along with chenda melam, viral video impresses internet

A user named Sebi Matthew shared the now-viral video on Twitter. A woman can be seen playing the violin in time with the "chenda melam" in the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Someone wise once remarked, "Never let your age extinguish your inner child." While we all believe it to be true, we have rarely seen anyone live up to it. However, the internet today has provided a video of an woman who is living up to that adage in every manner possible. So, a video of a woman playing the violin melodiously in tune with a traditional orchestra from Kerala has gone popular online. At a temple celebration in Kerala, she was accompanied by a "chenda melam," an orchestra of musicians playing percussion instruments.


The Aryakkara Brothers group performed a chenda-violin fusion during a temple festival in Kerala. The combination couldn't be more peaceful and feel-good, and if you like music, you'll listen to it on repeat like we did.

The internet is in love with this video. Netizens are delighted about the chenda-violin combo. "Beautiful and mesmerising," one user said. "I don't know which song that is or what the lyrics are," another user said. But I can't stop watching this video again and over. "I adore it." A third user added, "This is so wholesome omg."

Earlier a clip of Kerala bride playing chenda melam in temple on her wedding day went viral on the internet. It's not every day that you see a bride playing a chenda on her wedding day. That is most likely why people are so enamoured with this viral video.

Watch it here:

 

 

 

