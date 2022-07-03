Kerala: Why you must never say 'bomb' inside airport? 63-year-old man learns lesson the hard way

Kerala, Cochin: The man was arrested and later released on bail. (File)

Kochi: In a bizarre incident, a 63-year-old man was arrested for saying "bomb" at Kerala's Cochin International Airport on Saturday. He had responded to the security personnel's query as to what was in his luggage. He was travelling with his wife.

The couple returned from abroad at around 1.30 am at the airport. The staff at the check-in counter asked them about the content of their bags. The man, irked with the queries, said "bomb". His remark triggered a panic at the airport. The airport security was informed who took them into custody and later handed them over to the Nedumbassery police.

Security at an airport is a very sensitive subject. The security agencies take even hoax calls seriously and act on it as the lives of thousands of passengers are at stake. Hence, the mention of such words, even if it uttered jokingly, may land you in deep trouble.