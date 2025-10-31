Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netizens can't stop laughing

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened
Instead of handing over gift envelopes, guests sent their blessings digitally by simply scanning the code.
At a wedding in Kerala, a father found a unique way to blend tradition with technology, as he turned himself into a live payment option.
A video circulating on social media shows the bride's father welcoming the guests with a beaming smile and a Paytm QR code neatly pinned on his shirt pocket.
October 29, 2025
As the video went viral, social media users were amazed by this man's creative approach to celebrating cashless.
Social media users praised his talent and described it as a perfect example of how India's digital payment culture has permeated even the most traditional of occasions.
