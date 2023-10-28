Kerala: Men don women's attire to worship at THIS temple, details inside

Kerala's Kottankulangara Temple hosts Chamayavilakku festival, where men transform into women to worship the goddess.

Kerala, known for its diversity and the coexistence of various beliefs, is home to a remarkable tradition that continues to captivate both locals and visitors. The Kottankulangara Sree Devi Temple in Kollam hosts the annual "Chamayavilakku" festival, a celebration like no other, where men undertake a transformation that defies conventional norms.

Each festival in India has unique traditions attached to it. But do you know about the 'Chamayavilakku' festival that takes place at Kottankulangara Sree Devi Temple in #Kerala's Kollam? (1/2)#AmritMahotsav #MyCultureMyPride #MainBharatHoon @KeralaTourism pic.twitter.com/yyBXqHabqY — Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) April 11, 2023

The Chamayavilakku festival is a 10-12 day-long event that reaches its climax in March. What makes it truly extraordinary is the striking transformation of men who, during this time, embrace their feminine side. They don sarees, adorn themselves with jewelry, apply makeup, wear flowers, and meticulously groom their beards and mustaches until they bear an uncanny resemblance to women. This transformation isn't mere play-acting but a sincere form of worship and participation in the festival.

The Devi Temple in Kottamkulakara in Kollam district in Kerala has a tradition called the Chamayavilakku festival.



This festival is celebrated by men who are dressed as women. The above picture is that of the man who won the first prize for the make up In the contest. #festival pic.twitter.com/ow6lAREahD — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) March 27, 2023

The origin of this unique practice is rooted in a fascinating legend. It is said that many years ago, young shepherd boys, while tending to their cattle in the vicinity of the temple, engaged in playful imitation of girls. These playful antics often took place near a specific stone, which they considered sacred. According to local lore, it was on one such day that a goddess is believed to have manifested from the very stone around which they played. News of this miraculous occurrence rapidly spread throughout the village, leading to the construction of a temple in her honor.

The tradition of men dressing as women during the Chamayavilakku festival began as a way to pay homage to the goddess. Participants in the festival often carry lit lamps with them, and the period between 2 to 5 in the morning is regarded as the most auspicious time for these ceremonies. It is widely believed that the desires and wishes of those who visit this temple are consistently fulfilled, adding to the growing number of men who embrace this unique tradition each year.

The Kottankulangara Sree Devi Temple stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of diverse beliefs and the vibrant tapestry of traditions that make India truly special.