Kerala man uses Bumble dating app to find a place on rent in Mumbai, Twitterati laud his intent

Finding a place to live in Mumbai is considered to be troublesome affair. Though welcoming, the city of dreams isn’t so easy to live in. Recently, a man from Kerala took some witty steps to find a place in Mumbai.

The Kerala man made a profile on the dating app Bumble not to find himself a soulmate but to find a place to rent in Mumbai. Yes, you read that right!

The man’s Bumble profile went viral after a Twitter user - Ana de Aamras shared screenshots of his unique way to find a flat. Along with a couple of interesting screenshots, Aamras wrote a caption saying, “no YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on Bumble, he is looking to rent a place in Bombay.”

The witty man’s Bumble bio reads, “Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai.”

The next screenshot mentions that Bumble users can swipe right on his profile if they belong to Mumbai and will be comfortable helping him find a place near the Western Line. The man also mentioned that he does not speak Hindi.

But wait, the fun doesn’t stop here as the man also shares that the quickest way to his heart is to send him “leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri.”

He also added that he won’t judge a Bumble user if they ask him for the brokerage.

no YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in bombay pic.twitter.com/s9dfzM3Xfv June 15, 2022

The Twitter post by Aamras has gone viral as netizens are impressed by the man’s intent to get a house. Many people wrote some sarcastic comments in reaction to the man’s Bumble bio.

A Twitter user wrote, “Dude has a better chance of finding a soulmate on Bumble than a good flat in Bombay”.

Another one said, “On Bumble, many search for a place in heart, but he is searching for a place in a flat.”

A third user related to the man’s plight and said, “Having lived in Bombay for 1.5 years now, I 100 per cent respect this.”

Interestingly, another Twitter user wanted to try this technique in Singapore.

What do you think about this unique way of finding a house to rent?