Kerala man's old passport turns into wife's scribble pad, features 'coriander powder' and more

An amusing incident went viral on Twitter when an elderly man submitted his old passport for renewal, only to reveal that it had transformed into a phone book over the years.

In a delightful and somewhat unconventional twist of events, a Twitter user named D Prasanth Nair recently shared a photograph that has left the internet in stitches. It all started when an elderly gentleman decided to submit his passport for renewal, completely oblivious to the quirky surprise hidden within its pages. The officer responsible for processing the renewal was in for a shock – the seemingly ordinary passport had remarkably transformed into a phone book over the years.

This viral sensation, encapsulated in a one-minute video shared by Nair on Twitter, takes us on a captivating journey through the passport's pages. What soon becomes evident is that this document is no longer just a travel necessity; it has become an intricately maintained phone book, featuring countless phone numbers carefully scribbled across its previously blank pages. But the surprises don't stop there – this unique passport also boasts various calculations and some unexpected bookkeeping.

Nair, in his caption for the video, gave us a glimpse into the background, stating, "An elderly gentleman submitted his passport for renewal. He was not aware of what someone in his house did. The officer has still not recovered from the shock after seeing this. (It's in Malayalam, but you will understand the same)." He added that he received the video via WhatsApp, further fueling its viral spread.

#JustForLaughs - many diff uses of a passport https://t.co/vUs3dndIQo — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) November 3, 2023

This vintage relic of a passport hails from a bygone era, likely dating back to the 1990s or even earlier. Unlike today's modern passports with their sleek printed details, this old gem proudly displays handwritten entries for the passport holder's name and address. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar couldn't resist sharing this extraordinary find and humorously tweeted, "Just For Laughs - many different uses of a passport."

The video also features a man unveiling the creative repurposing of his father's expired passport by his mother. The passport pages are adorned with hundreds of phone numbers, including their trusted newspaper vendor, Raju, and even grocery lists detailing items like oil and coriander powder. The pages also house calculations for tracking daily expenses and debts among acquaintances, showcasing an unexpected use of such an official document.

Twitterati also joined in on the amusement, with comments pouring in:

One user cleverly remarked, "Maintained his passport as a phone directory and did some budgeting in there as well."

Another quipped, "He used his passport creatively, turning it into a phone directory."

Someone humorously deciphered from the Malayalam scribbles, "God’s own passport!"

Another praised the creative resourcefulness, noting, "Optimum use of resources."

A fifth person jokingly pointed out, "It happens only in India...cue the music."