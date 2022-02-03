Kerala man becomes local hero, saves the day after truck carrying straw catches fire - WATCH

Residents of Kodancherry in Kozhikode, Kerala had a nerve-wracking day after a truck loaded with rice straw passing through the area erupted in flames. The truck driver and his assistant ran away from the spot, leaving the burning truck in the middle of a busy road. The day was saved by one Shaji Varghese, a local who decided to take up the daredevil task of driving the burning truck out of the busy area and to an open ground where further spread of the fire could be stopped.

Shaji drove the burning truck like a brave heart and drove it in a zigzag manner on an open field so that all the burning straws would drop to the ground. Videos of his heroics have been circulating online. Netizens have been full of praises for the man and admiring his wit and bravado. Check out the video when he drives the lorry away from the spot of accident and then another video of him driving strategically on the field to empty the truck.

The lorry that caught fire had reportedly arrived from Karnataka in the incident that took place on Monday. The burning straws were extinguished by fire tenders and locals. The quick-thinking man and his gutsy heroics ensured the lorry from getting charred.