The Rs 1 crore jackpot ticket was sold in Kollam by agent Saleem N (Agency No.: Q 3547).

The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-117 lottery for Wednesday, November 13. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to the holder of ticket number FC 824838, while the second prize of Rs 10 lakh went to the holder of ticket number FH 797673. The Rs 1 crore jackpot ticket was sold in Kollam by agent Saleem N (Agency No.: Q 3547). Below is the full list of winning numbers.

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Rs 1 CRORE IS FC 824838 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SALEEM N

Agency No.: Q 3547

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF Rs 10 LAKH IS FH 797673 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: P SUDHEESH

Agency No.: M 2284

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000

0097 1466 1569 2109 2232 2327 2637 2959 3420 3633 3910 3940 4069 4253 4386 5731 6968 7869 7960 7973 8452 9130 9889

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4th PRIZE OF Rs 2,000

0355 0763 1482 2160 2651 2887 2964 3302 3647 6363 6432 7794

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000

0222 0239 1111 2609 3153 3944 4064 4366 4528 5491 6404 6445 6787 6874 7224 7497 7752 7868 8209 8313 8575 9391 9567 9813

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500

0220 0784 0789 0981 0986 1079 1263 1330 1366 1687 1889 1967 2048 2131 2182 2194 2608 2658 2769 3076 3124 3195 3219 3232 3263 3436 3545 3562 3572 3573 3591 3612 3640 3691 3715 3947 4602 4635 4689 4700 4736 4806 4844 4938 4950 5216 5242 5270 5275 5377 5487 5506 5518 5525 5775 5787 5947 6075 6207 6291 6297 6300 6362 6415 6611 6962 7021 7185 7238 7301 7370 7467 7620 7626 7771 7814 7895 7914 7951 8083 8263 8302 8533 8736 8741 8762 8792 8997 9030 9068 9199 9265 9356 9488 9553 9632

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100

0010 0094 0202 0207 0245 0279 0295 0356 0460 0494 0513 0641 0673 0696 0739 0819 1034 1139 1190 1258 1349 1420 1439 1535 1752 1917 2018 2282 2509 2544 2618 2669 2732 2774 2781 2865 2958 2980 3052 3142 3179 3199 3364 3438 3498 3563 3581 3611 3670 3681 3803 3820 3831 3912 4012 4037 4061 4107 4198 4211 4554 4645 4678 4687 4716 4917 4929 4983 5074 5088 5124 5176 5224 5236 5320 5553 5594 5657 5870 5876 6005 6108 6136 6159 6248 6253 6420 6608 6616 6644 6647 6717 6823 6964 7032 7253 7308 7362 7425 7622 7649 7733 7780 7818 8055 8063 8207 8214 8365 8414 8564 8865 9041 9174 9183 9193 9289 9332 9378 9423 9448 9583 9691 9780 9831 9974

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

FA 824838

FB 824838

FD 824838

FE 824838

FF 824838

FG 824838

FH 824838

FJ 824838

FK 824838

FL 824838

FM 824838

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.