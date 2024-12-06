Kerala Lottery Results December 2, 2024: The Kerala Lottery Department to announce the results of the 'Nirmal NR-409' lottery today, (Friday) December 6, 2024. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which offers tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Each successive draw is designated by an alphanumeric code. For the drawing on December 6, 2024, 3 pm, the code is: Nirmal NR-409. The first prize worth Rs. 70 lakh.

See if you're the Rs 70 Lakh winner by checking the 'Nirmal NR-409' results right here. India’s biggest, oldest and most popular lottery system is run by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. Started in 1967, the programme features seven weekly lotteries and six bumper draws. On Fridays, the Nirmal Lottery is played.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000