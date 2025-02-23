The railway-themed wall's charm is further enhanced by the engraved year of construction, 2019, and its designation as the 22597 Palangad Express.

A house in Kerala has taken the internet by storm with its unique railway-themed design. A viral video showcases the home's boundary wall, which has been meticulously crafted to resemble a train coach, complete with compartments and rail wheels. The attention to detail creates a striking illusion of a real passenger train, making this house a standout example of creative home décor.

The railway-themed wall's charm is further enhanced by the engraved year of construction, 2019, and its designation as the 22597 Palangad Express. A video showcasing this unique design, originally shared by Instagram user Kunjippa Arambram, has left viewers both amazed and intrigued. "Kozhikode Narikkuni Palangad will depart now," reads the humorous caption.

The owner of the railway-themed house remains anonymous, sparking a flurry of comments and assumptions from netizens as they try to guess the identity of the creative homeowner. They reacted with delight to the unique railway-themed wall, with comments ranging from "Wow, such an innovative idea!" and "Good creativity!" to humorous observations like "The house owner must be a Station Master!", "He created his own landmark!", and "Someone will think, 'Who will drive a train in the middle of a road?'" Another user jokingly reacted, "I can imagine the confusion: 'A train in the middle of the road at midnight!'", while one user noted, "No wonder, the owner must have a railway job... so creative!"

Some chimed in with suggestions and queries, with one proposing the name "Train House" for the unique residence. Another user wondered if the homeowner had a background in the railway industry, asking, "Did the uncle of this house retire from the railway?"

A railway-themed house owned by Sanjay Kumar, nicknamed the 'Engine Man' or 'Loco Pilot', had earlier captured public attention. The residence features actual railway tracks and a train-inspired design, with the added touch of train whistles echoing through the area. Locals have dubbed it the 'Mini Railway Station' due to its unique charm.