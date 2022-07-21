Kerala engineering students defy ‘moral policing’ on bus stand by sitting on each others’ laps, Mayor reacts

Photo - Facebook

Alleging sexism and moral policing by the authorities, the students from an engineering college in Kerala were left enraged, alleging that three separate seats from the bus stop were removed to prevent girls and boys from sitting together.

Students from both sexes from a nearby college to the bus stop in Thiruvananthapuram were left enraged over the attempt by locals to prevent girls and boys from sitting together, and “lapped up” this opportunity to respond in a fitting way.

After the removal of the seats, the engineering college students decided to defy sexism and patriarchy by sitting on each other’s laps and posting pictures of the same online, a move which was slammed by many locals and residents of the area.

While Thiruvananthapuram city Mayor Arya S Rajendran appreciated the stand taken by the students, residents of the area said they do not approve of the conduct and behavior of the CET students inside the bus stand during the day and even late at night.

However, the residents denied that the seats were deliberately separated into three to dissuade the students. The bench was converted into three seats as part of renovating the dilapidated structure and keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines to maintain social distancing, they claimed.

Rajendran visited the area on Thursday after the photographs posted on social media by the students of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) went viral.

After visiting the area, the Mayor, in a Facebook post, said the manner in which the bench was cut into three seats was not only "inappropriate", but also "unbecoming of a progressive society" like that of Kerala.

Engineering students from CET, who was present when the mayor visited, told scribes that this was not the first time they were faced with such a situation. They face moral policing on a regular basis whenever they are walking around in that area with a friend of the opposite sex.

While many slammed the viral posts made by students on the issue, others lauded their way of bringing the alleged sexism and moral policing to the attention of the nation.

(With PTI inputs)

