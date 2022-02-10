Kerala employee gets Mercedes-Benz SUV as gift from boss, video goes viral

Have you ever received any heart-touching gift from your employer? If not, this man’s story will surely make you want a new boss!

A man in Kerala was recently blessed with the biggest surprise of his life as his boss gifted him a Mercedes Benz.

CR Anish has remained a loyal employee for his boss AK Shaji since the past 22 years. To respect his employee’s loyalty, Shaji gifted him a Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d.

Business Shaji shared the news on Instagram post that showed a photo of him gifting the black SUV to his employee and his family. The caption read, “Dear Ani... For the last 22 years, you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner. We are partners, he is not an employee. I am very happy. It is a proud moment. Ani has been with me for the last 22 years. Let’s hope we can more cars to our partners this year.”

Shaji owns a digital retail store MyG and Anish is the firm’s chief business development officer.

This luxurious car came as a beautiful surprise for Anish as boss Shaji gave it during a event for MyG employees and their families.

Anish, who lives in northern Kerala’s Kozhikode district, has been working with Shaji even before the latter founded MyG. He has worked in many capacities and departments, including marketing, maintenance and development units of the company.

Shaji has remained generous towards his hardworking employees earlier as well. Two years ago, he gifted a car each to six of his employees.

Overwhelmed with the gesture, Anish said, “It’s all because of the support from all of you. I hope you’ll be with me in the future too.”

Another employer who is known for surprising his employees with luxurious gifts is Savji Dholakia from Gujarat.

Savji is a diamond merchant who gave 600 cars to his employees on Diwali in 2018. He also gained lot of popularity for gifting three Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs worth Rs 3 crore to his employees.