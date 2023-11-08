Headlines

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

In a poignant display of loyalty, a devoted dog has maintained a four-month vigil outside the Kannur District Hospital, unaware of his owner's passing. Reminiscent of the iconic film "Hachi: A Dog's Tale," the canine's unwavering commitment has touched hearts online.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

In a touching display of unwavering loyalty, a canine companion has captured the hearts of many as it maintains an unyielding vigil outside the Kannur District Hospital. Ignorant of his owner's passing, this faithful pooch has steadfastly lingered at the hospital premises for an astonishing four months. Reminiscent of the famed bond portrayed in the film "Hachi: A Dog's Tale," the heartrending saga of this devoted dog has resonated deeply with the online community.

Vikas Kumar, a member of the hospital staff, recounted the poignant tale, stating, "Four months ago, a patient arrived at the hospital accompanied by this loyal companion. Tragically, the patient's passing left the faithful dog under the impression that his beloved owner still resides within. Even as the owner was escorted to the mortuary, the devoted dog has chosen to remain, undeterred, by his side."

A recent video capturing the canine's dedicated vigilance depicts him patrolling the hospital premises while compassionate onlookers extend gestures of kindness, offering the faithful companion food and solace. Stationed by the mortuary, the loyal dog persists in his poignant wait.

Kumar further emphasized that the dog has adeptly adjusted to life within the hospital surroundings, displaying a commendable sense of decorum and composure.

The heartrending clip, capturing the essence of this profound bond, has spurred a wave of emotional responses across social media platforms. Eliciting comparisons with the touching narrative of "Hachi: A Dog's Tale," users couldn't help but draw parallels between the two stories. Witnessing the dog's unwavering loyalty, many expressed sentiments of deep empathy and compassion.

"This scene instantly brings to mind the unwavering loyalty of Hachiko," one user reflected. Expressing a similar sentiment, another lamented, "My heart breaks at the sight of such devotion."

Amidst the outpouring of emotions, a concerned user appealed, "May someone in the vicinity extend a loving home to this faithful companion. It's disheartening to imagine him fending for himself." Echoing a poignant realization, another user acknowledged, "Such profound connections are a privilege reserved for a fortunate few."

The compelling tale of this loyal canine outside the Kannur District Hospital serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between humans and their beloved furry friends. It rekindles the spirit of "Hachi: A Dog's Tale," a timeless tale that continues to inspire profound reflections on the unparalleled loyalty and love that our canine companions offer, even in the face of heart-wrenching circumstances.

