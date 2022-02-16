Kerala daily wager turns model and netizens can't keep calm - Watch VIRAL video

A 60-year-old daily wage worker from Kerala has been the cause for a frenzy in the online world and rightfully so, because of his complete makeover. Mammikka, a person from the Kozhikode district gave up his faded lungi and shirt for a suit and a pair of sunglasses while posing for a local brand.

Pictures from the photoshoot, clicked by Shareek Vayalil have gone viral on social media. Shareek had taken a picture of Mammikka and posted it on his Facebook page.

The photo resembled actor Vinayakan. Soon after that initial photo, the wage worker modeled again for the photographer for a wedding company he owned. Before the actual shoot, the 60-year-old’s transformation was caught on camera, that video has gone viral in its own way, racking up over 23,000 views.

According to the photographer himself, he can not find a better model than Mammikka.