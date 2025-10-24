Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India

A video of Lavanya and Vishnu completing their online marriage registration has gone viral on social media, showing them smiling as they digitally verify their KYC.

Kerala couple Lavanya and Vishnu made headlines by instantly registering their marriage through video KYC at the local panchayat in Kavassery.

The newlyweds received a digitally verified certificate with their photograph the same day, reflecting the growing influence of digital governance in Kerala and how technology is transforming even the most traditional rituals.

Internet users have praised the initiative, commenting, "Kerala sets an example!" Many have urged their respective state governments to adopt similar digital marriage registration systems to make the process faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly.

A New Era of Marriage Registration

Kerala is rapidly adopting digital marriage registration through its K-SMART platform, an in-house software developed by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM). This system allows couples to complete identity verification through Aadhaar-based OTP or email authentication without physically appearing at the local body. After verification, couples receive digitally downloadable certificates.

This trend is spreading across the state. Of the 144,416 marriages registered between January 2024 and September 2025, 62,524 were conducted online. According to a PTI report, Thrissur leads with the highest number of video KYC registrations, followed by Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram.

Convenience for non-resident and engaged couples

The digital process is proving to be a boon for couples with busy schedules or who live away from Kerala. Previously, couples like Dr Anish R. and Dr Prakriti K., who got married in Kochi, had to travel more than 1,200 kilometers from Pune to register their marriage with the local body. Thanks to online registration, they could complete all the formalities from the comfort of their apartment and easily download the certificate later.

Similarly, Ashwin, a nurse working in Malta, registered his marriage without returning to Kerala, demonstrating the flexibility of this platform for non-resident Keralites (NRKs).

Reducing Workload, Saving Time

City officials say this system has significantly reduced congestion at local offices. Physical attendance now accounts for only 10-25% of registrations, reducing the workload on city counters and temples like the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, a major wedding venue.

A Milestone in Digital Governance

IKM CMD Santosh Babu calls this initiative a historic milestone in digital governance. He said, "Couples can register their marriage from anywhere in the world and at any time. Even those working on ships at sea have used this facility."

The K-Smart platform is part of Kerala's citizen-centric e-governance, offering a wide range of services including birth and death registration, property tax payment and building permits, ensuring convenience and transparency for residents.

