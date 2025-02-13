Hari Mohan Das and Aiswarya M, who were classmates in college, performed a dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song "1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor" from Chennai Express during a cultural event in 2014 with their friends and in 2024 the couple recreated the same dance on their sangeet.

In a heartwarming moment, a couple from Kerala celebrated their love story by recreating a dance video during their sangeet ceremony, a performance they had originally done together with friends a decade ago at a college event.

The nostalgic performance not only captivated their wedding guests but also garnered admiration from social media users, with many commending the couple for their creative way of honoring their journey together.

Now, in 2024, Hari and Aiswarya have recreated that same dance performance with their friends for their wedding, reviving a cherished memory from their college days.

In the video, the dance moves mirror exactly what the group of friends performed a decade ago. The only differences between the two performances are the message "10 years apart, same squad, same moves," and the dancers' changed outfits.

The video has gone viral, amassing 13 million views, more than 1 million likes. This video is celebrated as a testament to friendship goals.

Taking to the comment section, a user said, "Love the way this story has unfolded, destiny."

Another user said, "Idk whether to be impressed by their dance or their friendship."

A user humorously said, "Proof that all the future uncles were cool back in time."

While weddings typically showcase traditions and moments that highlight a couple’s journey, Hari and Aiswarya succeeded in making their sangeet truly unique.