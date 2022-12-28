Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Kerala bride plays chenda melam in temple on her wedding, viral video impresses netizens

A chenda is a traditional drum-like instrument from Kerala that is commonly heard at weddings, rituals, and other functions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

Kerala bride plays chenda melam in temple on her wedding, viral video impresses netizens
Screengrab

New Delhi: It is not uncommon to see the bride and groom dancing at their weddings. It could take place anywhere in the world, but such events are quite natural and enjoyable to watch for both the guests and the couple. Now a bride from Kerala has captivated social media users by performing on the chenda with Shinkari Melam artists. A chenda is a traditional drum-like instrument from Kerala that is commonly heard at weddings, rituals, and other functions. That is most likely why people are so enamored with this viral video.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter by a user named @LHBCoach, a bride is seen playing the chenda while standing in the centre of a group. She moves in time with the music, and as the tempo quickens, a man dressed in a red kurta joins the group and starts playing the cymbal. A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The brides dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating,” reads the video caption.

Needless to mention, the clip went crazy viral on social media. It has garnered more than 665k views. Netizens took to the comment section and posted various heartfelt comments. 

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "I love it ! Chenda played at temple festivals, is absolutely mesmerizing !." Another person added, "malayali weddings are as awesome as malayalam movies." Some others have said "soo good" and "amazing. " Others have reacted using heart emojis.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.