Kerala bride plays chenda melam in temple on her wedding, viral video impresses netizens

New Delhi: It is not uncommon to see the bride and groom dancing at their weddings. It could take place anywhere in the world, but such events are quite natural and enjoyable to watch for both the guests and the couple. Now a bride from Kerala has captivated social media users by performing on the chenda with Shinkari Melam artists. A chenda is a traditional drum-like instrument from Kerala that is commonly heard at weddings, rituals, and other functions. That is most likely why people are so enamored with this viral video.

A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The brides dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating. pic.twitter.com/VgoQbIhwhh — BRC-SBC (@LHBCoach) December 26, 2022

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter by a user named @LHBCoach, a bride is seen playing the chenda while standing in the centre of a group. She moves in time with the music, and as the tempo quickens, a man dressed in a red kurta joins the group and starts playing the cymbal. A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The brides dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating,” reads the video caption.

Needless to mention, the clip went crazy viral on social media. It has garnered more than 665k views. Netizens took to the comment section and posted various heartfelt comments.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "I love it ! Chenda played at temple festivals, is absolutely mesmerizing !." Another person added, "malayali weddings are as awesome as malayalam movies." Some others have said "soo good" and "amazing. " Others have reacted using heart emojis.