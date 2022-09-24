Kerala auto driver regrets winning Rs 25 crore lottery, says 'lost all peace of mind' | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Anoop, an autorickshaw driver, claims he regrets his good fortune after winning the Rs 25 crore mega lottery in the Kerala government's major Onam lottery just a few days ago. Anoop reveals that as a result of the constant calls from people asking him to take care of their varied requirements now that he has won the first prize, he has lost all sense of calm and is unable to live in his own house. He frequently has to switch accommodations because he no longer has the mental peace I once had after winning the reward.

READ | IFS officer cautions against global warming via viral video of 'Garba in swimming pool'

About 12 kilometres from the main capital city, Anoop resides in Sreekariyam with his wife, child, and mother. Anoop's decision to go to Malaysia to work as a chef was widely reported on television and on social media in Kerala and across India after he won the lottery on September 18.

Anoop will receive Rs. 15 crore as prize money after paying taxes and other debts. "I absolutely wish I had not won it right now. Like most others, I thoroughly enjoyed my victory for a day or two thanks to all the media attention. But now since it's a danger, I'm unable to leave my apartment. People are chasing me and asking for my help," he said.

READ | IAS Srushti Deshmukh's marksheet goes viral? Had cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt

He is informing people via his social media accounts that he has not yet received the money. Anoop revealed,"I haven't decided what I'll do with the money, but for the time being, I'll deposit it all in a bank account for two years. Now that I have it, I really wish I hadn't. Perhaps receiving less prize money would have been preferable."

Anoop worries that the time has arrived when many people he once knew will turn against him. "My neighbours are outraged because so many people who come searching for me wander around the area. People gather around me even while I'm hiding behind a mask because they know I won. My entire sense of calm has vanished," Anoop revealed while explaining his situation.

READ | Viral video: Girl dances inside Delhi metro coach, friend films performance