State Health, Women and Child Welfare Minister Veena George had also shared the video and said that the government would consider Shanku's suggestions and bring changes to the food menu of anganwadis.

Months after a video of a three-year-old child demanding biryani and chicken fry instead of upma at an anganwadi went viral, the Kerala government on Tuesday revised the food menu of child care institutions in the state.

In the video, a little boy named Thrajul S Shankar is seen telling his mother, "I want biryani and chicken fry instead of upma at anganwadi." The demand by Shanku, popularly known as Thrajul, was recorded when his mother served him biryani at home. The video was posted by the mother on Instagram in February, following which it was widely shared on social media.

State Health, Women and Child Welfare Minister Veena George had also shared the video and said that the government would consider Shanku's suggestions and bring changes to the food menu of anganwadis. Minister Veena George kept her promise by revealing the revised menu while inaugurating the new academic year of anganwadis in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday.

She said, “This is the first time that an integrated menu is being implemented in Anganwadis. The menu has been revised after consultations at various levels. Egg biryani and pulao have been included in it. Keeping in mind the health of children, the food has been balanced by reducing the amount of sugar and salt. Supplementary nutrition like breakfast, lunch and normal food has also been revised. Milk and eggs, which were earlier given every two days, will now be given three times a week.”

Kerala has about 33,000 Anganwadis. In 2022, the state government launched a scheme to provide milk and eggs to children through these institutions. Recently, the state government has also started the process of converting all Anganwadis into “Smart Anganwadis” equipped with study rooms, rest rooms, kitchens, store rooms, dining rooms, halls, gardens and indoor and outdoor play areas. Along with this, the government has also revised the salary of Anganwadi teachers, 95% of whom are women.

Also read: Meet Nicolas Aujula, man who has made shocking prediction for 2025, will bring...