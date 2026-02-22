'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China

Indian content creator Sachin Awasthi claims he was detained and denied entry upon landing in South Korea’s Jeju Island, an incident he says spiralled into a 38-hour ordeal across two countries along with a closely monitored transit through China.

In a detailed caption, Awasthi wrote, “Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China.” He said they had landed in Jeju Island full of enthusiasm.

Sachin Awasthi recounts ordeal

Indian vlogger Sachin Awasthi has claimed unfair treatment after he reached South Korea’s Jeju Island. According to him he had to go through a 38-hour ordeal, and the holiday turned into an agonising experience. He wrote, “Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China. We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed. We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation just told to wait. And we waited.”

The content creator alleged that he was denied entry and held for hours at an immigration detention facility. He was then forced to return to India. The YouTuber also claimed that he experienced a similar distressing situation while transiting through China, where he claimed he was constantly scrutinised with limited communication access. He further alleged that he was not given any explanation.

They were kept for more than a day under supervision without clarity of the scenario. He accused the authorities of keeping them inside a detention centre “similar to a jail with no sunlight and no access to outside” and were offered food which according to him was like the “jail food.” He further alleged, “They blackmailed us to booking a really expensive return ticket.”

