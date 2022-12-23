Keeper bottle-feeds milk to baby elephant, viral video leaves internet emotional

Screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of baby elephants are among the few things that can lift a person's spirits after a long day at work. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared one such touching video on their Instagram account. It shows a keeper bottle-feeding milk to a baby elephant who appears to be overjoyed at the prospect of a tasty meal. The video is making people happy, and chances are it will make you smile as well.

As seen in the video, the baby elephant stood patiently while the keeper held the bottle of milk in front of its mouth. It drank to its heart's content and appeared to enjoy the milk. "When we rescued Doldol, we couldn’t believe our eyes — she was the tiniest elephant we had ever seen!", read the caption posted along with the video.

READ: Optical illusion: Can you find fox hidden in THIS pic?

Since being posted on December 8, the video has collected over 132,000 likes and counting. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis.

“love that you are spotlighting one elephant (and its story) per day as sort of a Christmas calendar the cutest idea! You are doing such a great job with the trust!,” posed a user. “Would you ever consider highlighting the Keepers? I would love to know more about them!!,” added another.

“So very precious and sooo cute. Thank you Mishak for everything you do for Doldol,” shared a third. “It is so hard to think there would be many precious baby elephants lost forever, if it wasn't for the work all your people do,” wrote a fourth.