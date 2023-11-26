'Keep Pushing': Chef Vikas Khanna flaunts his six-pack abs in new pic from gym, pens inspiring note

In just a few hours, Vikas Khanna's post amassed nearly 1.8 lakh views and over 3,000 likes, sparking an outpouring of encouraging comments.

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna recently shared a compelling post on X, igniting inspiration and admiration among users. In the image, standing resilient in a Manhattan gym, he reflected on his journey amid adversity, enduring one knee injury, three back injuries, wrist surgery, and two shoulder injuries, all compounded by severe asthma. His caption echoed resilience, emphasizing the imperative of perseverance despite formidable challenges.

Take a look

After 1 knee injury, 3 back injuries, 1 wrist surgery, 2 shoulder injuries a severe asthmatie we still got to keep pushing.



Thanks to everyone who inspire me everyday pic.twitter.com/7p5PEv8IPq November 25, 2023

“After 1 knee injury, 3 back injuries, 1 wrist surgery, 2 shoulder injuries… and a severe asthmatic… we still got to keep pushing. Thanks to everyone who inspires me everyday,” he wrote. He concluded the post with a picture of himself standing in a gym in Manhattan.

In just a few hours, Vikas Khanna's post amassed nearly 1.8 lakh views and over 3,000 likes, sparking an outpouring of encouraging comments. Within the community on X, there was a profound resonance with Khanna’s unwavering determination. Among them, one individual, grappling with the aftermath of an ACL tear, found newfound encouragement, expressing sincere gratitude for Khanna's influence. Others lauded his resilience, celebrating his unyielding resolve in the face of adversity. The comments reverberated with admiration and respect, collectively acknowledging Khanna as a beacon of inspiration.

Among the chorus of supportive voices, one user marveled, “Wow, that’s inspiring! After experiencing an ACL tear, I was contemplating the journey back to fitness. You’re a true motivator! Thank you and congratulations!” Another echoed, “This is undeniably amazing. You’ve excelled tremendously.” A third chimed in, “Keep up the great work, sir!” Meanwhile, a fourth shared, “You're simply awesome—an inspiration to us all.” Lastly, a fifth admirer conveyed, “Sir, your resilience is truly inspiring. I hold immense respect for you.”