Pakistani star influencer Mathira Mohammad has responded to the circulation of a private video that allegedly leaked on social media. She said that “people are misusing” her photos and videos, claiming that “fake stuff” is being added to them.

Her reaction comes after emergence of several explicit clips that reportedly depict Mathira in compromising positions, although the authenticity of these videos has not yet been confirmed.

In a post on X, Mathira expressed that her name and images from photoshoots are being exploited to generate fake content aimed at damaging her reputation.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mathira wrote, "People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in; please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense."

Her fans took to the comment section to show thier support to her. A user wrote, “There is nothing wrong if these are real and we support you and we expect more from you,” another user said. “Just ignore dear,” added a third user.

While some social media users also claimed that she is giving an excuse as one user wrote, “No excuses are accepted. The pictures are yours. When, why, who, how, old, no question does not arise."So many are doing the same these days,” said another user.

This is not the first time when a Pakistani influencer has suffered such thing. Recently, two Pakistani influencers, Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, decided to leave social media following significant backlash over their leaked MMS controversy. Before saying bye to the social media Malik expressed her feelings in her last post stating, “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

Meanwhile, Mathira, also known as Mathira Mohammad, was born in Zimbabwe but relocated to Pakistan due to the country's 'political unrest,' according to reports. She has become a prominent Instagram star, amassing a large following on the platform. Mathira tied the knot in 2012 but went through a divorce in 2018.