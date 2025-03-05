Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan replied to a post by PM Modi, and shared a post celebrating Anant Ambani’s efforts, echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Modi, who had earlier lauded the center’s remarkable work in wildlife preservation.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his admiration for Anant Ambani’s wildlife conservation project, Vantara, located in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. SRK’s post comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the world’s largest wildlife research center, which Anant Ambani has been instrumental in developing.

Vantara is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and conserving wildlife and has become a beacon of compassion for animals in distress.

SRK’s post read, “Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care… for their health & that of our planet. PM @narendramodi’s presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this. The purity of a person’s heart is directly proportional to their love for animals. Vantara and Anant’s commitment to providing a sanctuary to unfortunate animals is a testament to that. Keep it up Beta!!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Vantara, the world’s largest wildlife research center in Jamnagar, and inaugurated the state-of-the-art conservation and rehabilitation project. Vantara, which houses some of the most endangered species, provides facilities designed to mirror the natural habitat of the animals.

Among the various species being cared for at the center are Asiatic Lions, Snow Leopards, One-Horned Rhinoceroses, and more.

The center boasts a comprehensive wildlife hospital equipped with advanced medical facilities such as MRI machines, CT scanners, and ICUs to treat the animals in their care. Vantara is a sanctuary where animals that have been abused or abandoned find refuge and receive expert care.

(With ANI inputs)

