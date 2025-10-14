KBC controversy: 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt’s attitude sparks parenting debate online; Amitabh Bachchan's response wins hearts

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 sparked controversy after 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt’s bold remark to Amitabh Bachchan went viral, with netizens blaming his upbringing and praising Big B’s calm reaction.

A junior edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 turned unexpectedly controversial when 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt from Gandhinagar made a bold remark to host Amitabh Bachchan, saying, 'Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna.' His confident attitude and eventual loss on the hot seat quickly went viral, with many netizens blaming his parents for his behaviour and questioning his upbringing. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan is being praised for his calm and composed handling of the situation.

Netizens slam the kid’s behaviour, blame parenting

As soon as the episode aired, social media was flooded with reactions. Many viewers felt Ishit’s tone was disrespectful and overconfident. Several people commented that such behaviour reflects a child’s upbringing, directly pointing fingers at his parents. Remarks like 'blame it on the upbringing by the parents' and 'iske sanskar overall iske papa ke charitra ko dikha rahe hain' were widely shared online.

Adding to the debate, Ishit ended up leaving the game with zero winnings after giving a wrong answer related to the Ramayana. Many netizens said this was a classic example of how overconfidence can backfire. However, a few people also felt the trolling had gone too far and reminded others that he is just a child who may have been nervous on national television.

Amitabh Bachchan wins praise for his calmness

While Ishit’s attitude triggered criticism, Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction won everyone’s hearts. Instead of getting upset, he remained calm and patient, gently steering the situation without making the boy feel humiliated. Viewers admired how he handled the moment gracefully, turning what could have been an awkward exchange into a learning moment.

Comments like 'I really admire AB for his patience' were repeated across social platforms. Many felt that the legendary actor once again proved why he is loved and respected by generations of viewers.

The Ishit Bhatt episode has sparked a bigger conversation about parenting, confidence versus arrogance, and how children should be guided when they step into the public eye. But amid the noise, Amitabh Bachchan’s poise stood out as a powerful reminder of how grace can silence chaos.