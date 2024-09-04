Twitter
Viral

Viral

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Despite his confidence, Shreem Sharma was unable to identify the correct answer and decided to quit the game.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?


TRENDING NOW

In the latest episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, a Rs 25 lakh question about Rabindranath Tagore proved to be a challenging puzzle for contestant Shreem Sharma. The episode featured two contestants on the hot seat, with varying levels of success.

The first contestant, Satnam Singh, a school cab driver from Delhi, won Rs 10,000. However, it was Shreem Sharma, a student of astrology, who stole the spotlight with his impressive performance. Sharma, who had already won Rs 12.5 lakh, faced a crucial question worth Rs 25 lakh. The question was:

"The name of which of these locations was changed to Tagore Square for a day during the centenary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore?"

The options were:

A. Red Square, Moscow
B. Times Square, New York
C. Trafalgar Square, London
D. St. Peter’s Square, Vatican

Despite his confidence, Shreem Sharma was unable to identify the correct answer and decided to quit the game. As a result, he took home Rs 12.5 lakh. Amitabh Bachchan later revealed that the correct answer was option B, Times Square, New York.

In a touching moment during the episode, Shreem shared that being on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati had been his mother's long-held dream. After receiving the call from the show's makers on May 3, Shreem observed a 108-day fast, consuming only fruits. Moved by Shreem's dedication, Amitabh Bachchan personally arranged for sweets to break his long fast.

Looking ahead, Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to feature Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat on September 5. The athletes have already recorded their episode with Amitabh Bachchan, promising more excitement for the show's dedicated viewers.

 

 

 


