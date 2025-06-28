He also reshared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote "Andar ka bihar London mein nikal gaya."

Ishan Kishan, India's wicketkeeper and a star batter for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), owned by Kavya Maran, may not be part of the Indian Test team touring England, but he's certainly making his presence felt in the County Championship. Kishan has signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire for two matches, and in his debut, he scored an impressive 87 runs, including 12 fours and a six. After the match, Kishan was spotted enjoying on the streets of London.

Now, a video of him dancing on a bhojpuri song while sitting in rickshaw is going viral on the internet.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Kishan can be seen sitting on a rickshaw with his friend and dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song, "Gulab jaisan khilaal baadu, tu bhanwara se milal baadu."

Ishan Kishan can be seen thoroughly enjoying himself. The video has now gone viral on social media, with fans praising Kishan's fun-loving nature. He also reshared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote "Andar ka bihar London mein nikal gaya."

Ever since he has shared the video, it has garnered over 1 million views and several comments.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "London me Hometown ka feel le rahe," while another said, "Hum Bihari jaha hote hai mahol wahi bana dete hai."

A thid user wrote, "Hahaha crazy yaar bhai."

Praising the 26-year-old, a user wrote, "Jio Bihar ke Lala."

Ishan Kishan's cricketing career

Ishan Kishan is no stranger to the cricketing world. He has played for India in all three formats - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. In his short international career, Kishan has managed to score 78 runs in 2 Test matches, 933 runs in 27 ODIs, and 796 runs in 32 T20Is. One of his most notable performances was a double century against Bangladesh in ODI cricket. Kishan's ability to score big runs and his explosive batting style make him a valuable asset to any team.

Ishan Kishan's IPL career

Kishan has also had a successful stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring over 2500 runs. In IPL 2025, Kishan played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches, including a century in the season opener. With a total of 2998 runs in the IPL, Kishan has established himself as a consistent and skilled batsman in the league. His experience and ability to perform under pressure make him a sought-after player in the tournament.