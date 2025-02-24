During her visit, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

Actress Katrina Kaif visited Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela, a major religious event drawing millions of devotees from across the world. During her visit, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

On February 13, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh, ahead of release of his film 'Chhaava'. Maha Kumbh Mela, taking place at the revered Triveni Sangam, continues to attract devotees and celebrities. Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the revered ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

He expressed his appreciation for the well-organized arrangements at the venue. "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed," he said.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the officials and security personnel."I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees."

As the historic Maha Kumbh Mela nears its conclusion, the final major bathing ritual will take place on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri.According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday.

