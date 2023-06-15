'Better than Katrina': Desi woman's electrifying dance to 'Chikni Chameli' burns internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media has revolutionized the way people discover captivating and unique content, providing instant access to a plethora of desired information. With just a few clicks, individuals can immerse themselves in a world of their interests. For those seeking exhilarating dance performances, a recently viral video showcasing an electrifying dance routine is bound to captivate their attention. The video features a talented woman delivering a scintillating performance to the upbeat Bollywood track "Chikni Chameli" by Shreya Ghoshal.

The video quickly gained traction and became a sensation on the internet, drawing an influx of views and engagement. Viewers were enthralled by the woman's impressive dance moves, which exuded both grace and energy. Her flawless execution and captivating stage presence left a lasting impression on the audience. Many individuals expressed their admiration for her sizzling dance style, while others appreciated her skillful and mesmerizing "latke jhatke" (traditional dance steps).

Identified as Kanishka Sharma, the talented dancer shared the video on her official Instagram handle, where it garnered significant attention.

The video quickly garnered immense popularity, receiving an impressive 360,000 likes upon being shared online. Internet viewers were left awestruck by the mesmerizing dance performance, prompting an outpouring of admiration and praise in the comments section.

Netizens were swift to express their enchantment, with one individual exclaiming, "This is so beautiful," while another remarked, "Mesmerizing." The captivating nature of the performance compelled some viewers to watch it repeatedly, with one user confessing, "I'm not sure how many times I've seen this. I watched it more than 50 times." The dance routine evoked strong emotions, as another user shared, "It's given me a pure vibe of love."

Amidst the overwhelming positive feedback, one user commended the dancer by saying, "Absolutely amazing and mesmerizing, well done, Dear Kanishka." The response from the online community highlighted the impact of the performance, resonating with viewers and leaving a lasting impression.