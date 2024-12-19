D Gukesh has made history by defeating defending champion Ding Liren to win the World Chess Championship title. Following his remarkable win, social media was abuzz with tributes celebrating Gukesh's achievement. Among the many creative gestures, one tribute captured attention in which two women seen performing Kathak to Gukesh's chess board winning moves, that added a unique and surprising twist to the celebration.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “We are so proud of you, D Gukesh. India now has a second World Champion.” The clip showcases dancers Anushka Chandak and Maitreyee Nirgun recreating his winning moves into a dance performance.

In the video, Anushka Chandak is dressed in traditional white attire, while Maitreyee Nirgun showcases the same design in chocolate brown cloth. The duo impressively performs a dance routine that mirrors the chess moves made by D Gukesh and Ding Liren during the championship match.

The video quickly gained popularity, with many humorously calling it "chessnatyam," a blend of chess and the classical dance form Bharatnatyam. However, the women are actually performing Kathak, which is popular classical dance style in India.

Ever since posted, the video has gained around one lakh views on Intagram. Praisng the dancers a user wrote in the comment section that "This is creativity at the next level!” Another said, “The amount of effort and research and obviously dance and expressions no words loved it.” A third commented, “This is the ultimate salute to the world chess champion.”

A fourth user also said, “This is insane!!! Absolutely loved it! One question to you both though - for the bishop, it feels like you enacted a knight. Was that a slip? Or does that enactment have a different interpretation in classical dance? Nevertheless, this is the best congratulations to D Gukesh I have seen so far!!!!”