Kashmiri granny speaking English is all hearts - WATCH viral video

The Internet is said to make people into overnight celebs. Videos of kids, pets and elderlies are most loved by netizens. The latest video that is winning people's hearts on social media is that of a Kashmiri grandmother, who has apparently learnt to speak the English language recently. She is seen flaunting her newly acquired skill in her own cute way with a distinct accent.

The video was shared on Twitter by one Syed Sleet Shah, who had captioned it: "The circle of life ! They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life !"

A young man, supposedly her grandson, names certain fruit, vegetables and animals in Kashmiri and asks the woman to identify them in English. Though she falters a little while identifying 'cat', she then makes up for it by pronouncing the animal as 'kyaet'.

She goes on to identify onion, apple, garlic and dog in a unique accent, and the video has become a social media hit.

They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life ! pic.twitter.com/NxQ7EHjAwZ — Syed Sleet Shah (@Sleet_Shah) February 14, 2022

"The fluency of Kashmiris in English - even of people in their 80s is always impressive - ia (is) it because the languages have a mother root," one of the users wrote.