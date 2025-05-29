Memes targeting the chief of the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, took over social media after he appeared in a recent interview with Fox News. But the reason was not something you might be suspecting. Read on to know more.

Memes targeting the chief of the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, took over social media after he appeared in a recent interview with Fox News. But the reason was not something you might be suspecting. Nothing to do with his work, it was the FBI head's height. Yes, you read that right! Hawk-eyed users on social media platforms pointed out that there was something off with the chair he was seated on as it made him look terribly short. Netizens started to ask how tall Patel, the first-ever Indian-origin FBI director, actually is.

Netizens bewildered

Posting a picture of Patel from the said interview, one user wrote on the social media platform X, "Fox News....Why did you put Kash Patel in such a high chair? He looks tiny!"

Another user wrote on the same platform, "Who thought it was a good idea to put Kash Patel in this chair? He looks ridiculous."

"The optics of Kash Patel seated on a high chair across Bret Baier (Fox News anchor)," a fellow X user said. "How tall is Kash?” they asked.

Patel 9th FBI head

Confirmed in February, Patel, widely seen as a controversial pick, is the first-ever Indian-American to lead the FBI and the ninth director of the US’ topmost law enforcement agency. His family is originally from Bhadran village in Gujarat's Anand district. Patel graduated from the University of Richmond and later earned a law degree from the Pace University School of Law in New York. He also holds a certificate in international law from University College London in England.