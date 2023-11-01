Headlines

'Karwa Chauth special': Women mesmerize internet with beautiful dance to 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla'

In the spirit of Karwa Chauth, a captivating dance video featuring women adorned in vibrant attire and dancing to a beloved Bollywood song has gone viral on Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Today, we celebrate the time-honored tradition of Karwa Chauth, a day that holds immense significance for women in India. On this auspicious occasion, married women observe a day-long fast, praying for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. However, the tradition is not limited to married ladies alone; unmarried girls also eagerly participate, fasting with the hope of securing a loving and prosperous future with their prospective life partners.

The preparations for Karwa Chauth commence well in advance, transforming local markets into bustling hubs of activity for weeks leading up to the big day. From saree shops to cosmetic boutiques, henna artists, and bangle vendors, these establishments are brimming with women seeking the perfect items to adorn themselves with on this special occasion. Beauty parlors witness an influx of bookings as women indulge in pampering sessions to look their best. Designer clothing and accessories fly off the shelves as women strive to radiate elegance during the festivities.

In today's age of social media, Karwa Chauth has found a new platform for expression and celebration. Instagram, in particular, is ablaze with trends related to this beautiful tradition. Users share tips on trending outfits and makeup, and they often present special Karwa Chauth songs, complete with captivating dance performances that are making waves across the platform.

One such video, featuring a group of women dressed in vibrant red and pink attire, dancing to the evergreen Bollywood hit "Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla," has captivated audiences. This video was shared on Instagram just one day ago by the account "mitalisdance" and has already amassed an impressive 45 thousand views. The caption proudly labels it as "Karwa Chauth Special," and the video is receiving widespread applause and an outpouring of comments. Users are showering it with praise, with comments ranging from "beautiful" to "superb" and "wow!"

Karwa Chauth is not just a traditional event but a celebration that has adapted to the digital age, uniting women in a joyous display of love, beauty, and culture.

