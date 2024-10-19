Dedicated to the bond between spouses, the festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated in the country with immense joy and devotion.

Karwa Chauth is a festival dedicated to the eternal bond between spouses in the Indian society. Embodying love and devotion towards the loved ones, the festival is widely celebrated in the country.

Married women begin their fasting after the sun rises and end it upon moonsighting, wishing their husbands a long and prosperous life. The fasting is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Moreover, according to the Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, it is Ashwin month, which is currently during Karwa Chauth.

Check the auspicious timing for Sargi

The purpose of observing fast during Karwa Chauth for married women is to pray for a long and prosperous life for their husbands. Interestingly, husbands nowadys also observe fast, displaying love and affection towards their wives.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, women worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. Women also eat a meal, called 'Sargi', which is traditionally prepared by their mother-in-laws. Sargi includes seasonal fruits, nuts, pudding, milk and more.

This year, the auspicious timing for having Sargi is till 4:25 a.m. on October 20, i.e., Sunday. Furthermore, the sunrise will occur on 6:25 a.m. tomorrow and go on till 7:54 p.m. The total duration of the fast is, therefore, will be 13 hours 29 minutes. The significance of eating 'Sargi' in the early hours of day lies in the belief that during this period, gods and goddesses roam around on the earth, disseminating a positive energy.

History of Karwa Chauth

The history of Karwa Chauth dates back to the Hindu epic - Mahabharata, when queen Veeravati observed a fast for her husband. According to the story, queen Veeravati once observed a fast to pray for longevity for husband. However, due to weakness and poor health, her condition started deteriorating.

Seeing this, her brothers brought mirrors in her room and created an illusion, making the queen think that the moon has risen. As she broke her fast, she got the terrible news of her husband's death. Desperate to revive her husband, she prayed to got with utmost devotion and dedication. Her husband then miraculously came back to life.