Karnataka: Viral video captures hair-pulling brawl between two women over bus seat, internet reacts

Karnataka: Viral video captures hair-pulling brawl between two women over bus seat, internet reacts

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

Made In Heaven season 2 finally gets release date, first poster unveils surprising new faces in cast: Details inside

Karnataka: Viral video captures hair-pulling brawl between two women over bus seat, internet reacts

A video capturing a heated fight between two women over a seat inside a KSRTC bus in Tumkur, Karnataka, has gained widespread attention on social media.

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Viral video: In recent days, a video depicting a distressing incident inside a KSRTC bus in Tumkur, Karnataka, has been making rounds on various social media platforms, garnering significant attention and sparking public discussions. The short clip captures a heated altercation between two women vying for a seat, with both resorting to pulling each other's hair and engaging in physical blows, while other passengers on the bus attempt to intervene and restore order.

The incident occurred in Tumkur, a city in Karnataka, and was filmed by an onlooker, who later shared it on Twitter. Within a mere two days of its posting, the video has already accumulated over 162,000 views, underscoring the widespread concern and interest surrounding the disturbing scene.

Responses from netizens have been varied. While some individuals took a lighthearted approach, humorously likening the altercation to a WWE wrestling match, the majority of reactions expressed genuine worry and distress. Many users urged the person filming the incident to prioritize stopping the fight over capturing it on video.

This incident sheds light on broader issues pertaining to public safety and peaceful coexistence in shared spaces like public transportation. 

The incident also triggered discussions about the increasing incidents of aggression and violence in public spaces. Many users stressed the importance of promoting non-violent resolutions to conflicts and maintaining order and respect for one another in public places, especially on public transportation where passengers should feel safe and comfortable throughout their journey.

