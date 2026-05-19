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Karnataka's 'elephantine' horror: Tourist dies after getting trapped in fight between two elephants, details here

A tourist from Tamil Nadu died after getting trapped under an elephant during a sudden fight between two captive elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 19, 2026, 12:09 PM IST

Karnataka's 'elephantine' horror: Tourist dies after getting trapped in fight between two elephants, details here
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A tourist from Tamil Nadu lost her life after getting trapped under an elephant during a sudden fight between two captive elephants at the famous Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. The tragic incident has raised fresh concerns over visitor safety at wildlife tourism centres.

Tourist killed during an elephant fight:

The victim was identified as Tulasi, a 33-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu who had visited the elephant camp as a tourist. As per forest officials, she was standing near the riverbank, watching the elephants getting bathed, when the accident took place.  

The incident reportedly happened during the routine morning bathing session for captive elephants at the camp. Two elephants, named Kanchan and Marthanda, suddenly turned uneasy and started fighting each other right in front of visitors and the staff.  

Even with repeated attempts by mahouts to quiet the animals and get them under control, the scene got worse fast. Officials said elephant Kanchan allegedly surged towards Marthanda during the confrontation. Then, in the commotion, Marthanda lost her footing and dropped to the ground. Unfortunately, Tulasi was nearby and got pinned beneath the elephant. She suffered severe injuries and died on the spot before the rescue teams could reach her.

Panic at the camp:

The sudden incident created, like, panic among tourists and the staff who were present at the camp; it was kinda sudden. The forest department officials and the local authorities rushed to the spot soon after they got the information about the tragedy.

Dubare Elephant Camp is located on the banks of the River Cauvery and it is one of Karnataka’s most popular tourist attractions. The camp is recognised for elephant interaction activities such as feeding, bathing and close contact experiences, guided by mahouts as well as forest officials.

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Inquiry ordered into incident:

After the accident, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said he felt deep grief and he offered condolences to the victim’s family. Officials from the Forest department later confirmed that a proper, detailed inquiry has been started to look into how the incident happened, exactly. In the same breath, authorities are expected to review safety measures and the visitor protocols at the tourist spot, because that part is reportedly important.  

This tragedy has also brought the issue back into focus. It again showed how unpredictable captive elephants can be, and it has restarted the debate on safety arrangements at wildlife interaction centres where tourists are granted close access to large animals.

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