Karnataka MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter tells traffic cops 'this is MLA vehicle', gets fined anyway for speeding BMW

Bengaluru: Renuka Limbavali, the daughter of Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, was fined for speeding her BMW car in Bengaluru on Thursday. She was also seen misbehaving with the traffic cops as they issued her a speeding ticket. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the woman's father apologised for her behaviour.

The video shows the enraged woman stepping out of her car and entering into an argument with the policemen on duty. She was seen telling the policeman that she was the daughter of an MLA and that they should release the vehicle.

In the video the woman accused the cops of penalising her for overtaking a senior police official's car. "This is an MLA's vehicle," she added.

When the cops asked who the MLA was, she replied, "My father... do you know Aravind Limbavali?"

She allegedly manhandled a media personnel as well.

Undeterred, the policemen performed their duty and fined her for overspeeding.

The MLA later apologised for her behavior.