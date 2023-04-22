Karnataka man wipes rain water off PM cutouts in viral video, Amit Shah reacts

screengrab

Viral video: As the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 heats up, a video of a local man has emerged online, in which he can be seen wiping off rainwater from a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed along the route of the BJP's roadshow in Devanhalli near Bengaluru in Karnataka on Friday.

BJP’s Karnataka unit shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "The people of the country consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their family. In the political history of the country, there is no other personality who deserves love and respect. Before the party's road show to be held in Devanahalli today, a rare sight was seen when it rained,"

The video shows an older man in a white shirt and dhoti wiping a soaked Prime Minister cutout on Friday evening.

When the guy who shot the video inquired if he was doing it for money, he responded, "I don't need money. I never accept money from anyone. I'm doing it out of love and trust for him (PM Modi)." He choked up and continued, "To us, Modi is God."

The unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength.



Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka. https://t.co/1OFAlZ1ibL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the viral clip. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "The unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength. Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka,"

The 224-member Assembly will go to the polls on May 10, and votes will be counted on May 13.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Karnataka for three days beginning Friday. Shah was slated to hold roadshows in both Davanagere and Devanahalli, however they were both cancelled.

According to information, the BJP's list of star campaigners for the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10 includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda, among others.