Man's stunt with snakes goes horribly wrong - WATCH video to know what happened next

A snake enthusiast from Karnataka was in for a shocking surprise when a stunt with three cobras went horribly wrong.

Sirsi's 20-year-old Maaz Sayed, whose, Youtube channel is filled with snake videos, was seen handling three cobras. He was pulling their tails and crouching before them when one of the snakes lunged at him and bit his knees. The snake kept biting him even when Sayed tried to pull him away.

Priyanka Kadam, President and Founder of Snakebite Healing and Education Society, said via a Facebook post that Sayed was hospitalised after the cobra bit him. He reportedly received 46 vials of anti-venom after his stunt went wrong.

This is just horrific way of handling cobras…

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who criticised the way Sayed was handling the snakes. "This is just a horrific way of handling cobras...The snake considers the movements as threats and follows the movement. At times, the response can be fatal," he wrote.