Karnataka man orders iPhone, stabs delivery boy to death to avoid paying bill of Rs 46,000

Karnataka boy hides the dead body for four days in a gummy bag in his house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

In a horrifying incident, a 20-year-old boy from Hasan, Karnataka allegedly stabs a Flipkart delivery partner in his house on February 7th who came to the doorstep to deliver iPhone to the resident. 

The victim and the accused got into a fight over paying Rs. 46,000 and opening the cell phone. The accused killed the delivery man because he lacked the money to pay for his order, according to a report in The Hindu. 

According to the reports, the boy is recognised as Hemant Dutta and the delivery boy was named Manju Naik. 

According to the police, Naik passed away immediately, and Datta hid his body in a gunny bag. Hemant kept the body for four days in the house before burning it near the railway station. 

Datta hid the body in a gummy bag and later took the body on his bike and burned it near the railway station. 

On February 11, a burned body was discovered close to the Anchkoppal Train station, sparking an investigation into the case. According to reports, Manju Naik’s brother filed a police complaint with Arsekere police station after the victim went missing. 

The Police traced the CCTV footage and arrested Hemant Dutta. The CCTV footage captured Dutta buying petrol and carrying the dead body.

