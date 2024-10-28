The state’s tourism department is considering a major revamp of its beaches, with plans to introduce shacks, liquor, and a lively nightlife scene

Goa is India’s go-to beach destination, known for its vibrant nightlife and relaxed beach shacks. Now, Karnataka is looking to create a similar experience on its own shores. The state’s tourism department is considering a major revamp of its beaches, with plans to introduce shacks, liquor, and a lively nightlife scene, according to reports.

At a recent event, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Managing Director, Dr K V Rajendra, addressed travel and hospitality stakeholders, announcing that the state is looking to update its Tourism Policy.

He noted that beachside shacks and liquor licences could attract more visitors, following in Goa’s footsteps. Rajendra added that this policy change aims to relax restrictions on beach timings and liquor consumption, which stakeholders believe could enhance Karnataka's appeal.

Safety remains a priority in the proposed changes, with plans to install street lights on beaches to encourage nighttime visits. Additionally, district officials have been directed to identify private land for “Tent Tourism,” offering tourists unique stay options near the beaches.

With the new tourism policy focusing on coastal development, Karnataka hopes to attract both Indian and international tourists to its upgraded beach destinations.