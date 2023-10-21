Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Local cobbler from Kundapura, Karnataka, becomes a sensation after receiving a special invitation from Prime Minister Modi to attend the Republic Day Parade at Red Fort.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Manikanta, a humble cobbler from Kundapura, Karnataka, has received a prestigious invitation to attend the Republic Day Parade at Red Fort, New Delhi, on January 26 next year. What makes this invitation even more extraordinary is that it comes directly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, turning Manikanta into a local celebrity overnight.

Manikanta, who has been diligently repairing footwear at the Shastri Circle in Kundapura, credits his invitation to being a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Scheme. This remarkable opportunity has left him brimming with excitement as he anticipates his first-ever flight journey. "I am very excited to get a chance to travel by flight; this is my first time in life. Moreover, an ordinary cobbler like me being invited to the Republic Day event makes me feel incredibly happy and special," he expressed.

Up until now, Manikanta has only been able to witness the Republic Day Parade through television screens. However, the town's municipality officials have stepped in to ensure a seamless travel experience for him, making arrangements for his journey to the capital.

Manikanta eagerly awaits the opportunity to witness the Republic Day Parade up close, a dream that has long been confined to his television screen. This remarkable turn of events reflects the power of government support and the potential for individuals to transcend their circumstances.

Manikanta also shared that cobbling has been a family tradition. Both his father and grandfather were cobblers, and he proudly carried on the legacy. He managed to establish a Lidkar shop, which has been instrumental in supporting his family, including his two college-going children.

Hailing originally from Bhadravathi, an industrial city in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, Manikanta's journey from a local cobbler to an esteemed guest at the Republic Day Parade exemplifies the transformative potential of government schemes and the unwavering dedication to one's craft.