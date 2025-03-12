Yet another inspiring story has emerged on social media, where a bodybuilder from Karnataka, Chitra Purushotham, has captivated the internet with her unique and bold bridal look. She effortlessly combined her love for fitness with traditional attire, redefining wedding fashion. Her story is going viral among netizens and left the internet inspired.

Being fit is one of the most important aspects of living and social media is replete with accounts dedicated to fitness and healthy living. However, one social media user has grabbed attention of so many on social media and received applauds for her fitness and chiseled body. Chitra Purushotham, bodybuilder from Karnataka, has garnered millions of views and praises from netizens and has been published thoroughly for her bold looks and perfect fit body.

Who is Chitra Purushotham?

Chitra Purushotham is a bodybuilder from Karnataka and a fitness trainer. She has won various competitions like Miss INDIA fitness, MISS South India, Miss Karnataka, Miss Bengaluru, Miss Mysore Wodeyar and is also a brand athlete.

Why is Chitra Purushotham going viral?

Her social media posts where she is seen flaunting her fit trained body in a South India bridal look is winning hearts on the internet. She has been inspiring many with her bodybuilding videos and pictures on social media.

She made a stunning appearance in a yellow and blue Kanjivaram saree, highlighting her toned physique. The outfit was elegantly complemented by gold jewelry, including a kamar bandh, maang tikka, bangles, and earrings. Her makeup was understated yet striking, featuring winged eyeliner and bold red lipstick. A neatly braided hairstyle adorned with fragrant jasmine flowers completed her classic look.

While posting her video on Instagram, Purushotham wrote, “Mindset is everything.” The video which was uploaded on the 23rd of last month garnered massive views, leaving viewers stunned. Chitra Purushotham's February 17 video, showcasing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her pre-wedding photo shoot, garnered significant attention. The clip featured her beaming with joy as a makeup artist readied her for the special day. She captioned the video, “Beauty and the Beast, Your body is a reflection of your hard work and dedication.” Iam so proud of the women who you are being a women it’s not that easy to achieve something like this and this is so inspiring others out there.”

Her “Beauty and the Beast,” caption aptly described her beautiful look as a bride and bold, strong and muscular physique.

Her post, showcasing fitness and a woman’s inner and outer beauty, started debates across social media with users praising and cheering her confidence and dedication.