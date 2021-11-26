Karnataka beggar donates life-savings to Lord Hanuman - Read full story here

A woman, who begs out a temple to sustain herself, donated all the money she had saved to the temple priest.

Now, many must be wondering, the destitute woman took this step. Well, Kempajji wants the temple to get a silver face mask for Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman), the deity of the temple.

Kempajji is 65 years old and is often seen outside the Sai Baba temple begging for alms. She usually sleeps on the steps of the temple or at the bus stop at night. A local restaurant gives her free meals. However, on Tuesday, she walked into Kote Paatala Anjaneya Temple at Karnataka's Kadur in the Chikkamagalur district.

People thought she was there to ask for alms and so started shooing her away. However, once inside the temple, Kempajji insisted on meeting the head priest or the administrator. She then met Dattu Vasudev, the priest and she pulled out 40 currency notes of Rs 500 each and handed it over to him. The priest was taken aback by her gesture.

Soon, the news spread like wildfire and the people who tried to shoo her away, now wanted to take selfies with her. However, she refused to speak to anyone and left the temple quietly.

“The money she gave is priceless. We will get the silver face mask for the Lord’s idol as desired by her. Since she doesn’t have anybody, the temple will look after her," said Mallikarjun, President, Paatala Anjaneya Temple as quoted by a news portal. “She must have saved this money for years. She herself is in such a needy state, but still saved the money to do her bit out of devotion. This is the pure form of devotion," said Dattu Vasudev, priest of the temple.