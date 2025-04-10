A poorly animated avatar of Kareena Kapoor Khan at a Karachi rave went viral, sparking mixed reactions of outrage and amusement online.

A video showing an oddly animated version of Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing at a rave party in Karachi, Pakistan, has taken the internet by storm, sparking a mix of outrage and amusement among social media users. The clip, which features loud music and a low-quality digital avatar of the Bollywood star grooving on a screen, was shared on Instagram by DJ Hamza Haris.

The Karachi-based DJ, who describes himself as a “Quintessential Karachi Boi,” explained in his caption that the inspiration came from the iconic Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “I sampled that iconic moment when Pooh says—well, you know the line. So I thought, why not have Kareena Kapoor dancing? It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. And honestly, no one’s done that at a rave before,” he wrote.

The short video opens with a text overlay that reads, "POV: You're at a rave in Karachi, Pakistan and Kareena Kapoor starts dancing in front of you," before cutting to the animated avatar, dressed in a formal outfit with a sleek ponytail, dancing to the beats.

Watch here

However, it didn’t take long for netizens to react with confusion, criticism, and humour. One comment read, “They did Kareena so dirty! Rave in Karachi?! What the hell is this?” Another sarcastically added, “We got rave in Karachi before GTA 6.”

Some questioned the whole idea of a rave in the city altogether. “You guys have money for rave?” a user asked mockingly, while another joked, “Instagram really needs a dislike button at this point.”

The video also prompted some to throw in cheeky Bollywood references, like “Nobody is Saif at Bollywood raves,” and others clapped back by suggesting India respond in kind: “India should do a rave party where they make Atif Aslam dance.”

Despite the backlash, DJ Hamza seemed proud of the response. “We pulled it off—and it was a hit. The crowd went wild. Just hoping Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan see this someday and get how funny, unexpected, and hype it was,” he added.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has not publicly reacted to the viral clip, fans are still debating whether the bizarre tribute was creative or simply cringe.

Also read: 'Is that Elon Musk?': Turkish man’s dance video with daughter breaks the internet, WATCH